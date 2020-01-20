Underground cable failure being blamed for manhole fires near Faneuil Hall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Underground cable failure is being blamed for manhole fires near Faneuil Hall in Boston over the weekend.

Emergency crews responding to multiple reports of fires around 12:30 a.m. found smoke in the basements of buildings around the historic meeting hall, as well as from area manholes.

The incident prompted nearby bars to evacuate.

“There was smoke coming out of the manholes and so protocol calls for these bars to be evacuated,” Property Manager Joe Spader said, “so these two bars, Hennessy’s and Paddy O’s, both were evacuated into the street.”

Eversource crews determined that the smoke was coming from underground fires caused by a cable failure.

Power was shut off to the area as crews worked on repairing the issue.

Sunday’s fires happened just days after a similar incident a few blocks away.

Last Monday, firefighters responded to manhole fires near the intersection of Tremont and School streets.

Eversource says those fires were also caused by an underground cable failure, which then led to a fan catching fire.

