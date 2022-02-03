BOSTON (WHDH) - An underground electrical fire caused flames to shoot out of a manhole in Boston’s North End on Thursday, according to Boston fire officials.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire in a manhole on N Margin Street between Thatcher Street and Cooper Street around 2 p.m. found large plumes of smoke billowing out of the manhole.

The flames were quickly extinguished and Eversource was called in to assess the incident as Boston police and firefighters blocked off the scene.

Luckily, crews were able to prevent an explosion from happening, according to Boston fire officials.

There were no reported injuries.

Eversource remained at the scene Thursday evening to ensure all of the manholes in the area are secure.

