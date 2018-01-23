Underground explosion reported in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Quincy police responded Tuesday to reports of an underground explosion in the city.

The incident happened in the area of 1547 Hancock Street in Quincy Center. Police diverted traffic from the area while crews respond to the incident.

Officials say the explosion turned out to be a manhole fire. Electrical wires in several feet of water may have sparked the blaze.

The fire has since been extinguished. Officials say crews used a special formula called “fire ice” to put out the fire — a powder product borrowed from the Boston Fire Department.

Quincy police and fire responded to the scene. National Grid is on scene. Area businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

We received reports of some type of an underground explosion (reports possibly a transformer) in the area of 1547 Hancock St (Quincy Center). Traffic is being diverted at this time in the area. @792QFD is on scene as well. pic.twitter.com/9IcOZkToon — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) January 23, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)