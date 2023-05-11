SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An underground explosion in Somerville damaged a roadway, left nearby windows shattered, and left a manhole covering in a building’s roof Thursday morning, but didn’t result in any injuries, officials said.

Somerville firefighters responding to a reported explosion in the area of Cross Street in East Somerville around 4:15 a.m. determined an underground explosion in an electrical manhole resulted in significant damage to the street and also shattered several windows at 152 Cross St, according to authorities.

The multi-unit building nearby was occupied at the time, with a landlord telling 7NEWS about 15 people were inside, but that there were no injuries and the building did not suffer any structural damage.

“I thought it was a bomb,” said Jil Norberto, who ran out after hearing the explosion. “I just heard a big blow and everybody was running. I didn’t have time to get anything. I just got out on the street with my pajamas.”

“A big explosion and shaking,” said Marcos Alves, who was sleeping in his apartment just feet away from windows damaged by the blast. “Everybody was scared because of the big explosion, the big noise, making pictures fall down.”

Reviewing the damage, officials also spent time looking for the manhole cover itself, speculating it may be on top of the building.

A short time later, SKY7HD spotted the covering embedded in the structure’s roof.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)