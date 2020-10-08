Undisclosed allegations lead to investigation into Milton police officer’s conduct

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Milton Police Department announced Thursday night that they have placed one of their own on leave due to undisclosed allegations of misconduct.

The officer was said to be off-duty and in a different community at the time of the alleged incident, according to the release.

An internal affairs investigation has been launched and Milton police said they have contacted the Department of Children and Families as well as the local police station in relation to these accusations.

The officer has been placed on leave.

No further information was released.

