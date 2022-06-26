LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of demonstrators in Lowell Sunday vowed to keep speaking out against the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion.

“The overwhelming majority of this nation will not go back to a time where women’s reproductive rights did not exist,” said State Rep. Vanna Howard. “We will, together, undo this decision.”

The right to an abortion was added to the state constitution in 2020, but speakers said they feared the court’s decision would harm millions and be a precedent to overturn the rights to same-sex marriage and access to contraception.

“The magnitude of this loss is hard to comprehend,” said organizer Jamie Klufts. “I’m 30 years old, I’ve never known a time without a constitutional right to abortion. This rollback of 50 years of rights and precedent deeply jeopardizes the health and well-being of all Americans.”

