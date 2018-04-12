SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in central Florida have arrested the driver of a car they say was captured on camera ramming into a motorcyclist, then fleeing the scene.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Magdiel Medrano-Bonilla Tuesday, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador.

Deputies had previously released cell phone video of the apparent road rage incident, which happened Sunday around 5 p.m., Fox 13 reports.

The video showed the victim riding a motorcycle beside a gray Mazda 3 hatchback. The two drivers appeared to be arguing in the minutes leading up to the crash.

Motorcyclist Darin Hendrickson said Medrano-Bonilla had thrown a metal object at him, damaging his motorcycle.

Hendrickson could be seen hitting the passenger-side window of the Mazda just before the driver swerved into the motorcyclist, causing him to crash.

Hendrickson said he has staples in his leg along with rib and lung injuries, and has road rash all over his body.

Medrano-Bonilla faces several charges, including aggravated battery and operating a vehicle without a license.

