A letter written by Mary Todd Lincoln has been found – and shows a new side to the wife of President Abraham Lincoln.

The letter was sent to the assistant secretary of the Treasury attempting to find a job for another woman, something officials say was not common for women to do during that time period.

The letter is believed to have been written in 1864 and is being sold for $15,000.

According to the Raab Collection, which is offering the letter for sale, the document “is an inherited family heirloom and has not been publicly offered for sale before.”

