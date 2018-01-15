GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) – A New Hampshire couple got an unexpected delivery at a traffic light outside a Greenfield, NH Target. The couple was rushing to the hospital when the mother realized she wasn’t going to make it there.

Sara Tolliday started having contractions Saturday morning and decided to head to the hospital with her husband, Sam Tolliday. Along the way, she realized she wasn’t going to make the 30-minute trip to the hospital.

“I just came to terms with the fact, ‘OK, I think she’s coming,’ and then there she was,” Sara said. “It was like in the blink of the eye.”

Sara delivered baby Liv at the light at the Greenland Target.

“She said ‘She’s out,’ and I was like ‘Are you having a laugh or something,” Sam said.

The couple pulled into the Target parking lot and called 911. Emergency crews, however, say their job was easy, mom had already delivered on her own.

Mom and baby got into an ambulance and went to the hospital—the big red Target sign in their rearview mirror.

“I love Target anyway,” Sara said. “It will be an ongoing joke her whole life; this is where you were born,” she continued.

“Personally I’d like there not to be any more fame but who knows,” Sam said. “She may be the next Beyoncé – let’s wait and see!”

