Unexpected guests stop by Fitchburg convenience store

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple of unexpected guests stopped by a convenience store Thursday in Fitchburg.

Two busy beavers broke free from their dam for an afternoon adventure.

The surprise visit was caught on store surveillance video.

The beavers came right through the front sliding door, making their way through the store like regulars.

After posing for a couple of pictures for shocked employees, both animals safely left the store and headed home.

