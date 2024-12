DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An unexploded military device was found in Duxbury.

Duxbury police and the state police bomb squad were called to Amado Way on Thursday morning.

The device was found outside a home.

The bomb squad took it to a safe location to dispose of it.

