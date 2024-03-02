NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Needham police say people who were magnet fishing on Kendrick Street on Friday night found what appeared to be an unexploded ordnance and put it on the sidewalk.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and secured the area pending the arrival of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, which has since determined the ordnance will have to be disposed of.

Police are warning residents that it will be disposed of at the Needham/Dover/Wellesley line and you may hear it in town.

There is currently no threat to the public and the incident appears to be isolated

