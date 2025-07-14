FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A large fire at Gabriel House, an assisted living facility in Fall River, took the lives of a yet unknown number of lives and injured others, including responding firefighters.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” said Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon. “On behalf of the Fall River Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones who are grieving this morning.”

The fire chief said when crews arrived on scene on Oliver Street residents were hanging out of windows, waiting for rescue. The response to the fire was massive, with 50 city firefighters responding – including 30 who were off-duty at the time.

“The first responding companies observed heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building with occupants trapped inside,” officials from the Department of Fire Services said in a statement. “Firefighters immediately made entry, rescuing numerous occupants while suppressing the fire.”

“Several occupants” were declared dead at the scene and “many more” were transported to hospitals in “varying conditions”.

On Monday morning the city began offering help families whose loved ones were residents at Gabriel House; anyone seeking info should go to the chapel at St. Anne’s Hospital.

Officials said the facility has 70 residents

The fire remains under investigation

