NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two good Samaritans were struck by a vehicle while trying to help a driver who had crashed in Nashua, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

Officials said two workers from a nearby Belletetes hardware store went to help a driver who had crashed into a telephone pole on Northeastern Boulevard, likely because of solar glare. Assistant Fire Chief Steve Buxton said the men were setting up cones in the road while he ran to get his his medical bag when another car hit the first vehicle, as well as the good Samaritans.

“[They were] stand-up guys, they did the right thing, saw a lady in distress and came out,” Buxton said. “They realized the danger of being in the roadway and the solar glare and started setting out cones right away, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.”

The two men and the driver of the first car were taken to the hospital, according to Nashua police. The hardware store owner said he hoped the workers would recover.

“I can only imagine what they’re going through and I’m worried. I hope they recover, and recover well,” David Belletete said. “I think any of us would have done the same thing, it’s just an unfortunate string of events here this morning, it’s difficult.”

