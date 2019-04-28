DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Campus police at the University of New Hampshire are increasing their patrols after receiving several reports of a man recording residents while they shower in the dormitories.

The suspect, described as a college-age male wearing a dark sweatshirt and gold chain, allegedly used his cellphone to take pictures and videos of the individuals Friday around noon.

Along with increasing patrols, university police officers and campus safety officers say they will answer any safety concerns and will provide safety escorts at any point throughout the day.

Students are reminded to call 911 immediately if they see or hear anything suspicious.

Anyone with additional information regarding these incidents is asked to call the UNH Police Department at 603-862-1427.

Rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for help solving cases if the information leads to an arrest or indictment of the suspect.

