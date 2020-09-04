UNH fraternity and sorority placed on 2-week quarantine following positive COVID results

DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - The University of New Hampshire is placing a fraternity and sorority on a two-week quarantine following a rise in COVID-19 cases, school officials said.

The 14 day quarantine was announced just days after students began the fall semester. Town officials said a student in each house tested positive for coronavirus.

“There was no party involved at either Greek house. This was just two students who were identified as part of the routine testing protocol,” said Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig.

In a letter to the campus community, UNH’s medical director said there were “several recent positive COVID-19 test results associated with UNH.”

The director is advising students not to panic over the recent uptick.

After meeting with school’s senior staff, Selig said the decision was made to quarantine those living in Greek Houses “in an abundance of caution.”

During the first week of school, about three dozen students, faculty and staff tested positive, Selig said, causing a stir among residents in the community.

“Residents of course are scared … it’s a big thing to have 15 thousand students from across the country and the world descending on your town,” Selig said.

The majority of students, though, have been behaving responsibly, according to Selig

“The year is going smoothly. The students are largely compliant. And we’re happy we’ve got in-person learning going on here in Durham,” Selig said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)