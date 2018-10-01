DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - The University of New Hampshire Police Department announced that an attempted robbery behind the Memorial Union Building last month never happened.

Campus police initially reported that a student pulled out a knife to scare off an attempted robber who cornered her on Sept. 21 around 10 p.m.

An investigation allegedly revealed that there was no attempted robbery and the campus community was never in danger.

People who see or hear anything suspicious on campus are encouraged to call 911.

Campus police also offer a safety app called LiveSafe which allows for real-time text reporting with the emergency dispatch center.

