UNH says cluster of coronavirus cases traced to frat party with more than 100 people

DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - The University of New Hampshire has reported a cluster of COVID-19 cases traced to a fraternity party with more than 100 people last month.

Eleven positive cases have been linked to a party at Theta Chi that was hosted on Aug. 29 and included students and non-students, UNH President James W. Dean Jr. wrote in a letter to the community.

“Let me be clear: this is reckless behavior and the kind of behavior that undermines our planning and will lead to us switching to a fully remote mode,” Dean continued. “The August 29 party is reprehensible and will not be tolerated.”

College officials launched an investigation into the party along with the Interfraternity Council and Dean says they will be pursuing student conduct charges against the organizers and all students who attended the event.

Theta Chi is under interim suspension and there is a temporary ban on any in-person gatherings of any size until the investigation is complete.

This comes as 11 students at Northeastern University were suspended for the fall semester for violating the school’s rules related to COVID-19.

The students were all found in the same room at the Westin Hotel, which is being used to house first-year students in a study abroad program.

