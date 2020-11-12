UNH school officials concerned with rise in COVID-19 cases on and off campus

DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - University of New Hampshire officials are concerned about a rise in coronavirus cases on and off campus and are looking into several large gatherings.

The administration is also concerned with off-campus activities and a rise in COVID-19 cases in Durham.

Durham town officials saw active cases nearly triple in the past week and have mandated mask wearing around town.

Students and town residents are being reminded to take the pandemic seriously and practice social distancing when possible as the holiday season approaches.

