DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A University of New Hampshire student from Massachusetts who was found dead over the weekend died of an accidental drowning, autopsy results released Wednesday showed.

Vincenzo Lirosi, 22, of Whitman, was found dead Sunday in a marshy area in Durham. The Chief Medical Examiner of the State of New Hampshire deemed his death accidental in nature.

Lirosi was out drinking with friends before he went to a Sigma Chi fraternity party and got into a fight early Sunday morning, according to the Durham Police Department.

In a statement, Sigma Chi said that Lirosi “gained access to the event without permission, became unruly, and disturbed other attendees.”

The fraternity has been temporarily suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

Shocked family members remembered Lirosi as a “great kid” who was “just getting his life started.”

