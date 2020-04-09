Unicorn Day observed by city officials, businesses in Melrose

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Unicorns were on the loose in Melrose Thursday in observance of National Unicorn Day.

Melrose officials proclaimed Thursday Unicorn Day as a way to encourage those stuck at home to dawn their favorite unicorn costumes or make their own.

Businesses in the city also took part by developing activities designed around the mythical creatures that parents and children could enjoy from home.

Some wore giant unicorn costumes and danced around the city while others painted unicorns on their storefronts, doors and walls to help spread the cheer.

“Art, music, connecting with other folks,” Mayor Paul Brodeur said of Unicorn Day, “and they really, really, really run with it.”

