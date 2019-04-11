Unidentified drone flown over Fenway Park during Red Sox game

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a drone was seen flying above Fenway Park during Thursday night’s Red Sox/Blue Jays game.

The drone could be seen hovering above right field during the game.

The Red Sox said it was flown above the ballpark by an unidentified individual and that the operation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems around large stadium events is in violation of FAA regulations.

The club has reported the incident to the Boston Police Department for investigation.

