SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A community is mourning the loss of a Salem police officer who tragically died in a head-on collision in the city late Thursday night.

Off-duty patrolman Dana Mazola, 56, was involved in a crash that happened on Jefferson Avenue around 11:20 p.m., according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Mazola and the second driver involved were taken to Salem Hospital, where Mazola succumbed to his injuries.

The current condition of the second driver was not immediately available.

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said she was “absolutely devastated” to learn of Mazola’s passing.

“Dana was a conscientious and professional officer, a loving husband and father, and a devoted public servant to the people of Salem. He was, as we say, the ‘salt of the earth’ – a conscientious rank and file patrol officer who worked hard every single shift,” she said in a statement. “Our families often attended the same church services and I fondly recall his two girls helping keep my energetic (at the time) toddler occupied while seated in the pew next to ours. Dana had a big heart and was a warm and caring family man. On behalf of the residents he served with such diligence and dedication for 31 years, I want to express my deepest condolences to his wife Florene and his twin girls, Amanda and Savannah, and all of Dana’s family. This is an unimaginable and heartbreaking loss to them and to our whole community. May he rest in peace.”

The crash remains under investigation and the DA’s office says no charges have been issued at this time.

NOW : black bunting is going up at @SalemMAPolice after the Dept lost longtime patrolman Dana Mazola in a crash last night. #7news pic.twitter.com/CQaUqmR9gH — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) June 26, 2020

