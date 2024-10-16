CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chatham preschool teacher and her 1-year-old daughter died in a fire in New York over the weekend.

Shannon Hubbard, a teacher at Chatham Elementary School, and her family were staying at a home in Clinton, N.Y. when it caught fire.

Hubbard and her daughter did not survive. Her husband and 3-year-old son were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call for the fire on Sunday. Smoke could be seen filling the house, where investigators say the family members were trapped on the second floor.

The Monomoy Regional School District, where Hubbard worked, released a statement about her death.

“We are incredibly saddened by this loss and will make every effort to provide help as needed,” the district said in part. “We will keep Shannon’s family and the entire Monomoy Regional School District community in our thoughts.”

Counselors have been made available for students and staff members within the school district, the statement said.

The Dennis Police Department, where Hubbard’s husband is an officer, also released a statement.

“We pledge our full support to Patrolman Hubbard and are committed to providing any assistance he needs as his family and loved ones navigate this unimaginable loss. We also know that the Dennis community is caring and compassionate, and will also be a source of support,” the department said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

