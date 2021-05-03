‘Unimaginable loss’: Investigation continues into death of 16-year-old Hopkinton girl

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are continuing to investigate the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in Hopkinton last month.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said in a statement on Sunday that her office is continuing to gather information and interview witnesses as they await a ruling on the cause and manner of Mikayla Miller’s death.

“The death of Mikayla Miller is a tragedy and an unimaginable loss for her family and the entire community. We know that everyone mourning her is seeking answers,” Ryan’s office said.

Officers responding to an emergency call found Miller dead around 7:45 a.m. on April 18, according to investigators.

No additional details have been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)