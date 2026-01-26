NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is dead and her husband has been hospitalized after they were struck by a pickup truck that was removing snow from a parking lot in Norwood on Sunday afternoon, transit police said.

Officers responding to a report of pedestrians struck in the Norwood Central parking lot around 2 p.m. determined a non-MBTA employee working for a private company contracted by the MBTA for snow removal was driving a Ford F350 pickup truck in reverse when he struck a 47-year-old man and his 51-year-old wife while they were walking through the parking lot, according to transit police.

The wife was pronounced dead. The husband was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Transit Police detectives in consultation with the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The plow operator, a 33-year-old man remained on scene and was cooperative with TPD detectives.

In a statement, police said, “This is an unimaginable horrific incident. On behalf of the Transit Police and the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends. Our thought and prayers are with them.”

