ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Attleboro Fire Department has seen an increase in coronavirus cases amid an outbreak within the station.

Attleboro Firefighters Local 848 announced Saturday that 10 firefighters and two dispatchers have now tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the firefighters who was hospitalized due to the severity of their symptoms has been released and is at home receiving further treatment, the union added.

All fire department members have been tested for the virus, with the union saying that most tested negative and a handful are still awaiting results.

“This coronavirus outbreak has been a very taxing and strenuous time for all involved,” Local 848 President Paul Jacques said. “All of us are relieved to have our Member out of the hospital and back home with us and family. There is still a long road of recovery ahead, but Local 848 will ensure this Member and all Members tested positive will be cared for to the fullest extent.”

