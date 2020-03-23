BOSTON (WHDH) - A member of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association EMS Division has tested positive for the coronavirus, the union announced.

This comes after the Boston Police Department reported that one of their officers tested positive for Covid-19.

“One of our members has tested positive for COVID-19, and they definitely won’t be the last,” the union wrote on Twitter. “This underscores the danger that our members face everyday as we fight on the front lines of this pandemic.”

