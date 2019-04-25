(WHDH) — United Food and Commercial Workers union members voted Wednesday to approve a contract agreement reached with Stop & Shop.

The three-year contract includes wage increases for all associates and maintains health coverage.

Employees went back to work on Monday when a tentative agreement was reached.

Around 30,000 employees walked off the job for 11 days when contract negotiations stalled.

Stop & Shop’s parent company says it lost an estimated $100 million during the strike.

