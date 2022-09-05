BOSTON (WHDH) - Union workers and advocates chanting “Justice! Now!” crowded outside a Downtown hotel in Boston, marking Labor Day with a demonstration.

Workers carrying Boston Local 26 signs protested outside of the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Monday. Members claimed the hotel has not been granting workers the same wages, benefits and protections other union-protected hotel employees in Boston have.

Among the mass of protesters filling the front of the building were local leaders who joined in and voiced their support.

“We’re not gonna have a little rain stop us, we’re not gonna let a little contract buster stop us,” said U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA). “We are gonna keep going and keep fighting, because we know the middle class is the backbone of this democracy!”

Employees told 7NEWS they have been fighting for what they consider a fair contract for the last year-and-a-half.

