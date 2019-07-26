Union official cleared of negligence claims

BATH, Maine (AP) — A union committee has cleared an official with Bath Iron Work’s largest union who was facing accusations, including negligence, insubordination and incompetence.

The Times Record reports that all claims against Local S6 Chief Steward Raymond Gauthier have been dropped.

The president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers denied an appeal of that decision in a letter this month.

The newspaper reports Thursday that Gauthier says he’s ready to put the matter behind him.

The president of the Local S6 had filed similar claims against Gauthier and another official. Both have called such claims politically motivated.

In March, 100 union members voted no confidence in the president’s leadership.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)