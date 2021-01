BOSTON (WHDH) - The Union Oyster House in Boston is being globally recognized.

The historic restaurant has been named North America’s Best Landmark Restaurant in 2020 by the World Culinary Awards.

The Union Oyster House was established in 1826 and is known as the oldest restaurant in Boston.

