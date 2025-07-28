FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - In the wake of a tragic assisted-living facility fire in Fall River that left 10 people dead and dozens injured, fire officials across the state are sounding the alarm about staffing shortages.

The city of Fall River says it will be adding more firefighters moving forward but other officials worry its a growing issues in cities and towns across Massachusetts, where the national standard of four fighters per apparatus is not being met.

“The overwhelming majority, upwards of 90 percent, do not meet the national standard of four firefighters on a piece of fire apparatus,” said Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts President Rich MacKinnon. “Our fire departments are severely understaffed and we need more firefighters to achieve our task to keep the public safe and firefighters safe.”

At the time of the Gabriel House fire, only two of the 10 fire apparatus that responded met the national standard.

“If they met the standard they would’ve had eight additional firefighters on scene within minutes that could have activated and gone in to rescue mode,” MacKinnon said.

MacKinnon said to address the issue, municipalities will have to make public safety a priority when they’re planning their budgets.

