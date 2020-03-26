Union urges more restrictions in grocery stores during coronavirus emergency

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A local workers union is pleased with recent guidelines given to Massachusetts grocery stores on social distancing, but wants more restrictions in place.

Stop & Shop workers would like the governor to impose a limit on the number of shoppers that can be allowed to be in a store at one time

Jim Carvalho from the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents 8,000 Stop & Shop workers, said it’s about protecting the workers and the customers.

“The quicker we take as many steps as we can to ensure the safety to the customers and the workers the sooner we can get out of this, all of us together,” Carvalho said.

