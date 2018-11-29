SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local restaurant is getting recognition for having some of the nation’s best bites.

Esquire recently praised Celeste in Somerville as the fifth best new restaurant in America.

“At Celeste, hospitality and home entertaining merge into an instant and intimate bash,” the magazine described.

Esquire says the restaurant’s unique Peruvian vibe will have people coming back for more, adding, “dinner at Celeste is the most fun you’ll have anywhere within twenty miles of Boston.”

Celeste is located at 21 Bow St.

