(WHDH) — If your dog is a pug or a mastiff, you won’t be able to travel with your best friend on United Airlines much longer.

The airline announced new travel policies Tuesday, regarding which animals it will and will not allow in its cargo hold.

The move comes after a number of high-profile animal deaths, including a dog that was put in an overhead storage bin.

Among the newly banned breeds are short-nosed dogs like pugs and french bulldogs. The airline said they are prone to adverse health risks.

Pit bulls and mastiffs are also now banned.

American Humane Society helped come up with the list of banned breeds, a spokesperson said. They added that it is for the “safety and comfort of those animals.”

All animals, aside from dogs and cats, are also now banned from the airline.

The changes go into effect on June 18.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)