(WHDH) — United Airlines has extended its canceling of all 737 Max flights through early July.

This comes after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered all 737 Max planes grounded last month following two fatal crashes overseas that killed 346 people.

United says it has used spare aircraft and other creative solutions since March to help minimize the impact on customers.

The company added that it’s extending the cancellation to early July because, “It’s harder to make those changes at the peak of the busy summer travel season.”

“We won’t put our customers and employees on that plane until regulators make their own independent assessment that it is safe to do so,” United continued in a statement.

American and Southwest airlines have also made similar decisions.

Boeing’s CEO said Thursday that they’re close to fixing the issue but did not say when they planes may start flying again.

