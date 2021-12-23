(WHDH)–United Airlines on Thursday announced the cancellation of hundreds of flights ahead of the Christmas holiday due to a nationwide spike in omicron variant COVID-19 cases.

An airline spokesperson told 7NEWS that approximately 120 cancellations are planned for Friday.

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” said the United Airlines spokesperson. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights […]we’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

United Airlines added that although it is notifying impacted customers in advance of them arriving at the airport, the best way to get the most up-to-date information is to visit the Flight Aware website.

