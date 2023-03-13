A United Airlines flight that landed in at Burlington International Airport on Sunday was held on the tarmac for hours because of a troubling threat made to the plane.

A note found on board reportedly said that there was a device on the plane, according to police. The flight had taken off from Newark International Airport in New Jersey earlier in the day.

The crew found out about the threat only a short time before the plane was set to land.

Authorities searched the plane and nothing unusual or suspicious was found.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)