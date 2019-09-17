United Airlines flight heading to Dublin diverted to Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A United Airlines flight headed to Dublin overnight was diverted to Boston’s Logan International Airport due to a maintenance issue.

The plane took off from Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. before the issue occurred, according to United Airlines.

Boston EMS says no transports were conducted.

The flight is supposed to leave Boston at 6 a.m.

