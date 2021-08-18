United Airlines has reminded its flight attendants to refrain from using tape to deal with unruly passengers following a number of incidents on other airlines.

In a weekly memo obtained by Business Insider, John Slater, United’s senior vice president of inflight services, told flight attendants that there are designated items on board that may be used in difficult situations and that alternative measures, such as tape, should never be used.

United did not name those designated items but did say that this memo served as a reminder of existing policies.

Slater referenced in his memo previous incidents of flight attendants on competing airlines using duct tape to restrain unruly passengers.

In one incident last month, Frontier Airlines flight attendants duct-taped a 22-year-old man to his seat after he allegedly punched one of them in the face and groped the breasts of two others.

