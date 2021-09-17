United Airlines says they resolved an issue after passengers reported problems with checking into their flights on Friday morning.

Multiple passengers tweeted at the airline to ask if their website or app was experiencing any issues.

United Airlines replied to one tweet, writing, “We are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible. Please try to log in again in an hour. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

About an hour later, they responded to another passenger’s tweet and wrote, “The issue is resolved and operations have resumed.”

No additional information has been released.

