United States bracing for possible French fry shortage

(WHDH) — America is reportedly bracing for a possible French fry shortage after cold, wet weather damaged the potato crops of key producers in the United States and Canada.

Bloomberg reports that farmers in Alberta and Idaho were able to dig up some damaged crops for storage but farmers in Manitoba, North Dakota, and Minnesota were forced to abandon some of their potato harvests due to snow and rain.

The demand for French fries has already jumped in Canada. Tight supplies and a hike in potato prices across North America is expected to follow, according to the news outlet.

“French fry demand has just been outstanding lately, and so supplies can’t meet the demand,” Travis Blacker, of the Idaho Potato Commission told Bloomberg.

The inclement weather has reportedly damaged crops to the point where potatoes are coming in smaller than usual. Fry makers are said to prefer larger potatoes.

The domestic output for potatoes is expected to drop by 6.1 percent in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

