United States Court of Appeals overturns death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

(WHDH) — The United States Court of Appeals has ruled to overturn the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, months after his lawyers filed an appeal.

A new penalty-phase trial will now be held for Tsarnaev, who was convicted and sentenced to death in 2015 for carrying out the bombings that left three people dead and wounded more than 260 others.

“Tsarnaev’s death sentences on counts 4, 5, 9, 10, and 14 are vacated, and the matter is remanded to the district court with directions to hold a new penalty-phase trial consistent with the opinion issued this day,” court documents said.

In October 2019, Tsarnaev’s lawyers filed an appeal of his death sentence, claiming their client could not receive a fair trial in Massachusetts because much of the region was affected by the April 15, 2013 attack.

Lawyers also argued the government used inadmissible evidence during the trial and that Tsarnaev’s constitutional rights were violated when two of the jurors allegedly lied during the selection process.

Dzhokhar’s older brother, Tamerlan Anzorovich Tsarnaev, was killed in a shootout with police following the attack.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)