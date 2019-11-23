United Way gives 200,000 pounds of Thanksgiving meals to more than 11,000 in Mass.

Boston United Way’s annual Thanksgiving project gave holiday meals to more than 11,000 families in need, a 3,500 increase over last yar.

Hundreds of volunteers passed out meals at 20 locations throughout the state, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the North Shore and the Merrimack Valley.

More than 200,000 pounds of food in Thanksgiving grocery packages were distributed.

