BOSTON (WHDH) - The United Way of Massachusetts Bay distributed 10,000 Thanksgiving meal bags and $248,000 in grocery gift cards on Saturday in 13 communities across eastern Massachusetts

This year’s effort comes at a critical moment, as federal SNAP delays and eligibility changes leave more households relying on community support to meet essential needs.

Now in its 26th year, United Way’s Thanksgiving Project has evolved from its modest start serving 10 families at a catered event in 1999 to one of the region’s largest annual drives to address food insecurity in the holiday season.

Lead sponsors this year include the Thomas M. Menino Convention Center, Bank of America, United Parcel Service, and US Charitable Gift Trust.

