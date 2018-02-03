BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s Unity Weekend in Boston, which brings together kids from Boys and Girls Clubs across the city.

Kids had the chance to play some basketball together Saturday. The weekend is an effort to connect the community.

The 7News sponsored event brings together youth from the Boys and Girls Club of Boston.

The teen players were even there for the Celtic’s win Friday night. Saturday was their turn to take to the court with new jerseys and shoes.

The event raised more than $90,000 this weekend, and is part of the YouthConnect program. The program works with Boston Police and clinical social workers to help at-risk boys and girls make choices that will prepare them for the game of life.

Since its creation, Unity Weekend has helped raise more than $1.5 million for YouthConnect.

