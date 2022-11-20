BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fully accessible tree house opened in Burlington Saturday.

The new treehouse is located at Simonds park near the town center, and features ramps and wide passageways. It was all built in by a company out of Vermont in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act so everyone could explore the trees from 8 feet off the ground.

The project funded by two private donations, and is free to access.

