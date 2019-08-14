LONDON (WHDH) — Beef will no longer be on the menu at a university in London that is trying to help fight climate change.

Goldsmiths University is getting rid of all beef products from campus cafeterias and restaurants.

The move is a part of the school’s goal to become carbon neutral by 2025.

A British government study found beef, lamb and dairy production accounts for the majority of greenhouse gases by farms in Britain.

The beef ban goes into effect in September when school starts back up.

Goldsmiths is also putting a 12-cent tax on bottled water and plastic cups.

The money will reportedly go towards a green student initiative.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)