(CNN) — The University of Houston will waive tuition for students with family incomes at or below $65,000, in an effort to keep college accessible.

The announcement comes weeks after the University of Southern California made a similar move.

The University of Houston’s policy is part of a program called Cougar Promise, which began in 2008 for families with incomes up to $30,000. Before this latest expansion, families with adjusted gross incomes up to $50,000 were eligible for waived tuition and mandatory fees, but this extension furthers the reach.

Students starting school in the fall will be eligible.

“Making college education affordable and accessible is at the foundation of our mission and critical for so many aspiring students across the income spectrum. By expanding our financial support program to reduce financial barriers, we will help more students fulfill their dreams of earning a college degree,” said university President Renu Khator said in a statement.

The program does not cover books or room and board — rather tuition and mandatory fees.

Transfer students are not eligible for the program.

Tuition at Houston costs anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000 per term, depending on the area of study. With mandatory fees, which vary by college, that number goes up.

